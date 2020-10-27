iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Stock Holdings Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

