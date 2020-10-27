NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $323,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.