NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $323,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report