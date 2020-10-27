NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $327,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.