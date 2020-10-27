World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 14,267.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 206,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

