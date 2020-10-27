NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

