Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Stake Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hertz Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hertz Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE HTZ opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.94 million. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

