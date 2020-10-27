World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.