World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sabre by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sabre by 7.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,452,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

