Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 792,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 498,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 309,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of REZI opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

