Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.33% of Verona Pharma worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

