CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,323 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

