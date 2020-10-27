World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 7,189 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.