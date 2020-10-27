World Asset Management Inc Has $191,000 Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

