World Asset Management Inc Has $162,000 Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realogy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Realogy by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realogy by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE RLGY opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

