World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of UNVR opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

