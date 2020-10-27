Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

