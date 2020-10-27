Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,710,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,901 shares of company stock worth $19,784,392. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

