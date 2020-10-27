Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of ASG stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.