Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $160.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

