$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $230.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $250.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

