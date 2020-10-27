Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.98. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $162.17 on Friday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 215,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,418,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

