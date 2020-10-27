Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,207 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 143.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 751,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.