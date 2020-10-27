World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

