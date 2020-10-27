World Asset Management Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 88.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.