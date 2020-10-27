World Asset Management Inc Sells 799 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 93,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

