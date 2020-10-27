8,349 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.