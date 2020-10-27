World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

