World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

