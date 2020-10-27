World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average of $209.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Chindata Group Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Boot Barn Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China Everbright Environment Group Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
5,017 Shares in The Unilever Group Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc
NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
