World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average of $209.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

