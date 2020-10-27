4,051 Shares in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,642.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

