World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Huntsman by 324.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,385,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

