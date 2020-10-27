World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

