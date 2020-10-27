World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,960 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,674,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

