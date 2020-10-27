Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wendys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Wendys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 513,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 270.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

WEN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.