5,501 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

