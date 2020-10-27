World Asset Management Inc Sells 86 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

