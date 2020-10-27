Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

