4,423 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $21,632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after purchasing an additional 566,369 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,626 shares in the last quarter.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $79,283.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

