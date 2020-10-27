World Asset Management Inc Takes $256,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $106,152.96. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,357 shares of company stock worth $147,008,728. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

