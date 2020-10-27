Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.76.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

