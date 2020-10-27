Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $17,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Assurant by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.