Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 188,433 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,433 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 289.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth $25,750,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.