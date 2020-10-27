World Asset Management Inc Has $240,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Chemours by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 914.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Shares of CC stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

