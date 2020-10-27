World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

