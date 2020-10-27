World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.