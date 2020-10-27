Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.78.

LH opened at $201.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

