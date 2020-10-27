Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

