Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,807 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 367,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

