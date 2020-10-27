$619.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $619.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.34 million and the highest is $626.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $768.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 229,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.95.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

