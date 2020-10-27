PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at -0.22–0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at (0.18-0.22) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Earnings History for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

